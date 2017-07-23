Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, Astana mayor Issekeshev plant trees in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever children film competition Five Continents has been unveiled as part of the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in Astana today.

Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev was joined at the event by Academy Award winner, actor, producer and director Nicolas Cage, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhodjayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana city administration.



Nicolas Cage reportedly met with the special guests of the event - disabled children.



Additionally, the Hollywood star and Astana mayor planted trees next to the Palace of Schoolchildren as the symbol of the future growth of the Five Continents contest.



According to Asset Issekeshev, the children film contest should become an annual nomination of the Eurasia International Film Festival.



14 children films made by cinematographers from France, the Netherlands, China, Afghanistan, Iran, Tunisia, Peru, India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Georgia and Kazakhstan will be screened at the contest.



The Five Continents contest is set to be held in Astana from July 23-27.