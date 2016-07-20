Holocaust studies center may be set up in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Charge d'Affaires ad Interim of Israel in Belarus Yulia Rachinski-Spivakov put forward an idea to set up a center for Holocaust studies in Belarus as she took part in a press conference held on 19 July to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Minsk Ghetto, BelTA has learned.

"I think that the stories of the righteous, the life of Jewish people before the start of the war, and the tragedy that unfolded here give grounds for launching Holocaust studies in Belarus and training good specialists. Israel will make every effort to assist the establishment of such a center," Yulia Rachinski-Spivakov said.



She noted that Israeli school and university students interested in the history of the Holocaust would have an opportunity to visit Belarus. Today young Israelis go on such educational trips to Poland and Germany.



The possibility of setting up such a Holocaust studies center in Belarus was discussed with representatives of a history workshop interested in this project. Yulia Rachinski-Spivakov believes that the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs can act as partners in such projects. The diplomat emphasized that Belarus has sites that should be included in educational programs for Israeli school and university students. Yulia Rachinski-Spivakov said she hopes that Trostenets Memorial will be one of such sites.



