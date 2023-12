NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The holy month of Ramadan will begin on April 25, 2020, the official website of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan reads.

Laylat al-Qadr will fall on the night of May 20-May 21. Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr) will be marked on May 24. The first day of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) will be observed on July 31.