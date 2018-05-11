Holyfield, Buffer, 50 Cent to come to Astana for Shumenov’s fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The details of July 7 boxing event in Astana with the participation of Kazakh professional boxer Beibut Shumenov have been announced, Sportinform reports.

"We are sure that in Kazakhstan, there are a lot of boxers who are worthy to compete in the professional ring in the U.S. and other countries. However, to that end, we need to help them come into the spotlight. I will get into the ring in Astana not only for the sake of my win but also to clear the way in professional boxing for young Kazakhstani athletes," Shumenov said during the official presentation.

According to the presentation, the famous ring announcer Michael Buffer will participate in the event.

The special guests will include such former and current world professional boxing champions as Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield, Juan Manuel Marquez, David Haye, and Jorge Linares.

What is more, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Timati, and Kairat Nurtas will sing there.

It is to be recalled that Beibut Shumenov will return to the professional ring on July 7 in Astana. It will be a 12-round bout. The boxers will challenge the vacant WBA cruiserweight title. Besides, 8 fights will be organized on the undercard.

Venue: Barys Arena Ice Palace.

The boxing event will be timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.