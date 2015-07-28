  • kz
    Home for elderly catches fire in Aktobe, 85yo woman seriously injured

    13:30, 28 July 2015
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Last weekend a home for elderly people and persons with disabilities caught fire.

    As a result an 85-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. According to the press service of the regional Emergency Department 6 vehicles and 27 firefighters have been sent to the scene. However, the boarding house's staff managed to cope with the fire. Doctors reported that the victim has the second-degree burn affecting 70 percent of her body. The patient is in the intensive care unit. Her condition is getting worse. The police is establishing the causes of the incident.

    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
