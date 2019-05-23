Honey from Kazakhstan presented at London international exhibition

LONDON. KAZINFORM As part of the implementation of Kazakhstan's National Export Strategy, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK organised the participation of a company from Kazakhstan, Sun-Bee, in honey exhibition in London dedicated to the World Bee Day.

The international honey exhibition was hosted by Bee Midtown and the Slovenian Embassy in the UK. The event was attended by companies from more than 30 countries who presented a wide range of their products, including honey-based medicines and cosmetics, beeswax, pollen, royal jelly and much more, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Kazakhstan represented a wide range of exclusive domestic products under the "Made in Kazakhstan" brand. The products included honey with sea buckthorn, red bilberries, cranberries, blueberries, propolis-based sprays and cosmetic oils. Visitors to the London exhibition, most of whom were not familiar with the quality of Kazakhstan honey, had the opportunity to taste the products and select the varieties they liked.



Kazakhstan honey was highly appraised by British experts and sales representatives. There was a special demand for sea buckthorn honey - the supplies ran out long before the exhibition concluded.





World Bee Day is an international holiday celebrated by the United Nations on 20 May. The aim of the holiday is to raise awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators, as well as their contribution to sustainable development, food security and biodiversity.

