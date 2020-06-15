Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen on June 18

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - The Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on Thursday with reduced capacity and enhanced health and safety procedures, the theme park said on Monday.

The Hong Kong Disneyland has been closed since Jan. 26 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. All six Disney theme parks around the world had been closed due to the epidemic.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Monday said in a statement that during the initial reopening phase, visitors aged three or above are required to make an online reservation prior to their visit and make a health declaration during the reservation process. Children aged under three can enjoy free admission without reservation in advance.

On reopening, visitors are required to undergo temperature checks upon their arrival and wear face masks inside.

The statement said the majority of the parks' attractions, gift shops and restaurants will resume operations with controlled capacity and hotels in the resort are also gradually resuming their services.

The park will also implement social distancing in queues, restaurants, attractions, and facilities, and increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection measures in high-guest contact areas. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the park.

The statement also said the Castle of Magical Dreams, the park's centerpiece which has been closed due to extension, is entering its final stage of the transformation and will welcome visitors later this year.

The Hong Kong Ocean Park, another theme park which was forced to close in January due to the epidemic, has reopened on last Saturday.

The Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11, becoming the first among six Disney theme parks worldwide to welcome visitors again since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua