Hong Kong experts to explore Kazakhstan’s investment climate

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - With the support from the Consulate General of Kazakhstan, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council sent its leading experts to Kazakhstan for the assessment of the investment climate of the country, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The economists of Hong Kong led by Nicholas Kwan will visit Almaty and Astana, where they will hold official meetings with leaders and representatives of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, KazakhInvest National Company JSC, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, and other companies. Following the trip, the study team will prepare reports for Hong Kong companies and other interested investors within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

It is to be recalled that the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is the official statutory body that assists Hong Kong's trading companies, producers and service providers in developing business, researching potential markets, and establishing relations with foreign partners.



HKTDC annually organizes more than 30 exhibitions of international significance, including 11 largest in Asia and 5 largest in the world. Their exhibitions annually attract over 750,000 customers. Owing to the close cooperation between the Consulate General of Kazakhstan and HKTDC, 640 Kazakhstani businessmen and exporters attended international exhibitions in Hong Kong in 2018.