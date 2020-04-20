Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time in over 45 days

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) said no new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 were recorded in Hong Kong on Monday, the first time in more than 45 days.

As of 4 p.m. local time on Monday, no new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been recorded, and the total number of the confirmed cases in Hong Kong remains at 1,025, the CHP said, Xinhua reports.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Department of Health decided not to hold the daily press briefing on the COVID-19 epidemic on Monday.

After weeks of surge in imported cases as well as local clustered outbreaks, Hong Kong has seen single-digit increase in its additional COVID-19 cases per day for more than one week.

However, the CHP again urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distancing with other people as far as possible in their daily lives to minimize the risk of infection and clustered outbreaks in the community.

It also reiterated «given that the situation of the COVID-19 infection remains severe and that there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong.»

Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan has warned recently that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is still volatile and unpredictable and the public should remain vigilant.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, four patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have passed away, and 630 patients who had COVID-19 confirmed or probable infections have been discharged from the hospitals upon recovery. Enditem