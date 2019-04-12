Hong Kong to invite top 20 students from Central Asia for internship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - BCPD Ltd. with the support of the Center of Financial Advisors launches a three-week career guidance program "Central Asian Student Internships".

The internship in Finance and Economics specialties for the 3rd and 4th year students will be covered by the Raffles Capital Advisors company (Hong Kong).

"This is a very important and strategic step in the development of the country's human capital. As a part of the activities of the Center of Financial Advisors to attract investments from Asia, the program will be expanded by involving our partners from Hong Kong law firms and audit firms as well as the business sector", emphasized Assem Kenzhebek, Managing Partner of the Center of Financial Advisors.

Ricky Tsang, a representative of the Raffles Partners Asset Management (HK) Ltd noted that thanks to the program talented students will be able to gain practical skills and in reality learn how global financial markets work.

The internship will allow students to learn from the experience of leading financial institutions of one of the world's financial centers, said Yernur Rysmagambetov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the AIFC Authority.

Call for applications will last from April 15 to May 7. Qualification selection will be in several stages. Candidates selected on a competitive basis will get a chance to get acquainted with the work of global markets and have a summer internship in the best investment houses of Hong Kong. Application form is available at https://www.talantiz.com/.

AIFC. The International Financial Centre "Astana" (AIFC) was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the creation of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. The purpose of the AIFC is to create a leading international center of financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to promote attracting of investments to the country's economy, creation of an attractive environment for investing in the financial services sector, development of the stock market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and provision of its integration with international capital markets.

www.aifc.kz



BCPD Ltd. specializes on preparing for international professional certifications using world best practices in the field of continuing professional development with a purpose of expanding human resource capacity and creation of a pool of international-level professionals from local experts to work in the AIFC eco-system and on the open market.