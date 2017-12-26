Honorary Consul of Germany found dead in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Honorary Consul of Germany in Atyrau, Peter Krieger, was found dead in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The body of the 54-year-old Peter Krieger was found today in a rented apartment. For the moment, a number of expert assessments have been commissioned, according to which the cause of death will be ascertained," the press service of the Regional Internal Affairs Department says.

The police maintain that there is evidence of violent death according to the preliminary examination of the body.

Peter Krieger lived and worked in Atyrau.