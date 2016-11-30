Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Iceland receives patent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mr. Erzhan Kazykhanov, non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iceland, handed Mr. Gunnar Fridriksson patent of Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Iceland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London.

During the meeting, Erzhan Kazykhanov and Gunnar Fridriksson also discussed a wide range of aspects of trade and economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian co-operation between Kazakhstan and Iceland.