Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan started his work in Luxembourg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 17, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Aigul Kuspan presented the exequatur to new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg Benedikt Sobotka.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of the leading diversified company in the field of production and development of natural resources «Eurasian Resources Group», the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



Kuspan noted the importance of the institute of honorary consuls as an effective tool in developing trade and economic and cultural cooperation.

Sobotka expressed his gratitude to the leaderships of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg for the credence and assured that he would make every effort to strengthen relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. He noted that Luxembourg, despite its small territory, is one of the world centers of economic and business development, where hosting headquarters of the largest international companies are based.

Kazakh Ambassador together with the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan shaped a plan to further attract investments in the economy of Kazakhstan, promote country's exports and implement cultural and humanitarian projects.