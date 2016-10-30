Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in Austrian Bregenz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has opened its Honorary Consulate in the city of Bregenz, the capital of Vorarlberg federal land, in Austria. Representatives of the regional authorities, business and cultural communities, consular corps and mass media participated in the ceremony.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the event was held as part of celebration of the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence and on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Austria.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria Kairat Sarybay noted that the establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Bregenz will promote further strengthening of the bilateral ties. The Diplomat pointed out that Kazakhstan is keen on deepening cooperation with Vorarlberg in the context of diversification of its economy. In particular, he said that this region is known for its developed innovative and export-oriented productions in metal processing, mechanical engineering, electronics, textile and food industries.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of Vorarlberg Land Government Karlheinz Rüdisser stated significant growth in trade turnover with Kazakhstan. He welcomed the opening of the Kazakh representative office in Bregenz and expressed hope that it will justify both sides’ expectations in expanding trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.



Consul General of Kazakhstan Hanno Ulmer, who is a member of the world-known Austrian company Doppelmayr thanked the Kazakh side for the trust to represent our country in the region and assured that he would exert every effort and his experience and knowledge in favor of two countries and peoples.

