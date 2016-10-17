Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in Slovenian Maribor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the city of Maribor in Slovenia welcomed opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan. Those attending the ceremony were the representatives of the Slovenian Foreign Office, leadership of the city, businessmen, workers of culture, foreign diplomats and mass media, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria and Slovenia Kairat Sarybay handed in a consular patent to Honorary Consul Gorazd Šifrer and expressed confidence that he will make a significant contribution to strengthening the ties between the two countries. The Kazakh Diplomat told about the prospects of bilateral interaction with Slovenia and noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further expansion of cooperation in various sectors.

Chief of the Slovenian MFA Department for Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus, Central Asia and the Arctic Andreja Purkart Martinez welcomed the establishment of the Kazakhstan Honorary Consulate in Maribor and told about her country’s interest in deepening partnership ties with Kazakhstan.

G. Šifrer, a well-known lawyer and public figure, expressed readiness to contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

An exhibition of paintings by Kazakhstani artists was organized as part of the ceremony in a library of the University of Maribor. Young Kazakhstani musicians studying at European music schools performed at the ceremony too.

For reference:

Maribor is the second largest city of Slovenia and one of the largest economic and cultural centers of the country



