Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Kaunas

KAUNAS. KAZINFORM - October 16, 2020 the office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been opened in the second largest city of Lithuania - Kaunas, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Lithuania.

The solemn event was attended by the heads of Kaunas and Kaunas County, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of Diplomatic Corps, rectors of the largest Lithuanian universities, representatives of business, academic and creative community of the city.

Opening the ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev noted that, taking into account deep and multifaceted ties of Kaunas with our country, the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opening in this city. This step, according to the Kazakh diplomat, will bring a new impetus and fresh ideas to the agenda of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, will contribute to the expansion of interregional ties between the two countries.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kaunas, former district judge, well-known lawyer and professor Albertas Milinis stressed that the work of the consulate will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, establishing mutual exchanges in the spheres of business, tourism and education. On behalf of the society of his city, he thanked the leadership and people of Kazakhstan for friendship and partnership, rooted in history.

Within the framework of this event, a business forum was also held with the participation of members of the Kaunas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where key moments of President Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation address «Kazakhstanin a new reality: time for action were discussed». A photo exhibition «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» highlighting the unique nature of our land was organized as well.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened its doors in the very heart of Kaunas - the BLC business center, surrounded by the largest universities in Lithuania, such as Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Vytauto Didžiojo university (VDU) and the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU).

More than 100 Kazakh students arrive in Kaunas annually to study here. Kaunas specialists make a significant contribution to the development of such spheres in Kazakhstan as cardiac surgery and perinatal medicine. One of the best cardiac surgeons in the world, Rimantas Benetis, regularly performs complex heart surgeries in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

Located at the junction of the main transport routes passing through Lithuania, Kaunas is the largest industrial center in Lithuania. It is here that the factories of such brands as Continental and Hellas were opened.

Kaunas and Kazakhstan are also linked by sports traditions. The European Federation «Qazaq kuresi» is registered in Kaunas. In turn, well-known Kaunas coaches help the development of basketball in our country, including the famous Lithuanian basketball player Arvydas Sabonis.

In 2022, Kaunas will become the European Capital of Culture.