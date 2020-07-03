Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Paldiski

PALDISKI. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of an Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan to Harjumaa, Ida-Virumaa, Tarumaa, Lääne-Virumaa took place on the Day of Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Ex-deputy of the Estonian Parliament, CEO at Talinna Linnatranspordi JSC Deniss Boroditš heads the Consulate.

Kazakh Ambassador Nurslan Seitimov noted an important role of the Consulate in developing Kazakhstan-Estonia relations in all directions of cooperation, especially trade and economic ties between the nations, etc.