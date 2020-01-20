Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Sicily

ROME. KAZINFORM – Last week, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan was opened in Messina. The representative of Italian business circles, lawyer Alessandro Arborio Mella di Sant’Elia, has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayors of Messina, Taormina and Catania, representatives of the regional administration, socio-political and academic circles of the region, the media, as well as the leaders of more than twenty Sicilian companies.

In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy Sergey Nurtayev, noted the symbolism of the event on the eve of the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy. The diplomat expressed confidence that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will contribute to the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas, and will also ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakhstan citizens.

In turn, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Arborio Mella, a well-known entrepreneur in the region, thanking for high confidence, expressed his readiness to make every effort to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

As part of his visit to Sicily, the Ambassador Nurtayev met with representatives of the business community of the region. Speaking to Italian businessmen, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Italy is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan among the countries of the European Union and one of the leading investors in the economy of our country. The Ambassador spoke in detail about the main economic indicators of Kazakhstan and the favorable conditions created in the country for profitable business, as well as reforms aimed at improving the investment climate.

Addressing businessmen, Nurtayev invited them to participate in the implementation of joint export-oriented projects in the agro-industrial complex, light and food industries. Italian entrepreneurs have shown high interest in expanding economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.