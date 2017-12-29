Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan to open doors in Varna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bulgarian National Assembly has decided to open a new honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, kazinform has learnt from euscoop.com .

The Bulgarian National Assembly approved the establishment of a new honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Varna, Bulgaria. The new consulate will be responsible for the regions - Varna, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, and Dobrich. Now, Bulgaria will have two honorary consulates of Kazakhstan, where the first one is located in Blagoevgrad.



The honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Varna will be Ivan Ivanov. Ivanov is a resident of Varna, who has graduated from the "Nikola Vaptzarov" nautical academy with a master's degree in ship engines and mechanics. At the moment, he is the owner of a private company working in the field of development and maintenance of hydro-technical facilities.