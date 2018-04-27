Honorary Consulate of Romania to be opened in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Honorary Consulate of Romania is set to open its doors in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

A delegation led by Ambassador of Romania to Kazakhstan Cezar Manole Armeanu paid a visit to Atyrau region to establish close business and economic cooperation between the regions of the two countries. Deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region Sagyndyk Lukpanov received the delegation.



Ambassador Armeanu noted that Kazakhstan and Romania has long been cooperating in trade sector. Two-way trade increases on a yearly-basis, cooperation in oil and gas sector strengthens. For instance, oil exported from Atyrau region to Europe is delivered to Romania where it is processed at two oil refineries.



According to Romanian diplomat, his country intends to establish cooperation with Kazakhstan in various spheres - agriculture, education, IT technologies.



He also revealed the delegation's plans to sign two agreements during the trip to the region - one with the Atyrau University of Oil and Gas in the sphere of educational projects and the second one between the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Romanian side, in his words, wants to open Honorary Consulate in Atyrau.



First deputy governor of Atyrau region Sagyndyk Lukpanov vowed to support all initiatives of the Romanian delegation and wished it success.