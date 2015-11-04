Honorary Consulate of Slovakia opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The official ceremony of opening of the Honorary Consulate of Slovakia took place in Almaty.

As head of the representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in Almaty Arslan Dandybayev noted, the diplomatic relations between Slovakia and Kazakhstan were established in 1993 and had been dynamically developing since that time. "The mutual trade turnover has reached now about 165 million US dollars and has a great potential," A. Dandybayev informed. He also expressed gratitude to Slovakia for supporting the candidacy of Astana to host the EXPO-2017 and readiness to participation in the exhibition.

"We would like a part of Slovakia to be here, in Almaty. We are happy that this issue is already solved. This event has a significant historical meaning. It will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all spheres, from economy to culture," Ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan Peter Juza said.

According to him, the main task of the consulate was to fulfill all instructions it was given, such as rendering of all-round assistance to citizens of Slovakia living or staying in the territory of Almaty or its region, signing of documents, etc.

The honorary consul of Slovakia in Almaty was named businessman, owner of the investment group, citizen of Kazakhstan Marat Sabalakov. He said the main goal of his work was improvement of the relations between the two countries in the spheres of economy, trade, culture, science and education. "I believe I can contribute to development of the relations between the nations of Slovakia and Kazakhstan," M. Sabalakov told.

Kazakhstan and Slovakia have signed 16 documents at intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels that create the necessary legal framework for active and productive cooperation between the two countries in different spheres.