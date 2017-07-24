Honored football coach of Kazakhstan passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Honored football coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Sarsekenov has passed away aged 62 today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

The federation extended its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Bauyrzhan Sarsekenov, adding that he will be forever remembered by the staff and footballers.



Throughout his professional career Sarsekenov coached such football clubs as Munaishi (Aktau), Namys (Almaty), Akzhaiyk (Atyrau), CSKA (Almaty), Zhetysu (Taldykorgan), Ordabasy (Shymkent) and more. He also helmed Kazakhstan's national youth teams.



Bauyrzhan Sarsekenov trained the best Kazakhstani footballers, namely Marat Shakhmetov, mark Gurman, Zhambyl Kukeyev, Artyom Fomin, Yuri Logvinenko, tanat Nuserbayev and many others.