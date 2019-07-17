Honored to be part of National Council of Public Confidence – Kanat Nurov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of the Scientific and Educational Fund «Aspandau» Kanat Nurov feels honored to be a part of the National Council of Public Confidence recently established by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

«It is a greathonor for me to become a part of the Council headed by the President of the country.I personally believe in the President’s good intentions and think that theCouncil will help rethink the ways of development of our society,» Nurov toldKazinform correspondent.

Earlier Kazinformreported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed theDecree establishing the National Council of Public Confidence.