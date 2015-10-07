Hopkins: Lemieux will win big over Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Bernard Hopkins is confident that IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (34-3, 31KO) will defeat WBA and IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (33-0, 30KO) in the upcoming unification bout on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sports.kz reports.

"Lemieux is sharp, he has the right mindset. When it's all said and done he's going in there and he will do what he needs to do - be aggressive but be smart, take it to him and make GGG feel uncomfortable for what might be one of the very first times that he felt that uncomfortable in the ring. And we're going to see if he can make those adjustments, and I'm saying he might not. And if he does, we're still looking for a good fight - and I'm looking for my guy to win and win big," Hopkins said in an interview to Boxingscene.com. Hopkins is currently a minority partner with Golden Boy Promotions with which David Lemieux has an exclusive promotional contract. Recall that the much anticipated Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight will be aired live by HBO and Kazakhstan TV Channel. Both boxing champions are to make their pay-per-view debut.