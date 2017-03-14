Hopkins predicts Jacobs will upset Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Bernard Hopkins believes that unbeatable IBO, WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be upstaged by Daniel Jacobs in the upcoming fight this weekend in NYC, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz .

Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) wants to rob Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) of the WBO belt, the only world title that he lacks.



But Hopkins thinks that will not happen and expects Jacobs to edge Golovkin out on March 18.



"I see one of the biggest upsets ever coming. I see Danny Jacobs winning a hard-fought decision, but it won't be a fight so hard to score that the outcome will be debated, like we had with Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward. I just think Danny is prepared to do something great," Hopkins told Boxingscene.com



"On paper, GGG has to be the favorite. He's got all those knockouts in a row and very few of those times has he been challenged a little bit, much less seriously challenged. He's been steamrolling guys. There are some people who have been suggesting that he's shown some vulnerability in his last two fights (against Dominic Wade and Kell Brook) because he's been hit with punches he normally doesn't get hit with, but he's enough of a veteran to know what kind of power a guy packs, or doesn't pack, right from the jump. If you don't get his respect early, he'll go right to you and eventually through you," he added.