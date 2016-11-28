Horse gifted by Nazarbayev to Finland sparked interest among Finns to riding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Mauri Pekkarinen recalled an old case which awakened the desire to learn riding, Kazinform reports.

"Many Finns still remember the gift which our President received during his first visit to independent Kazakhstan in 1992 from President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nursultan Nazarbayev gifted a good horse which long lived in Finland. Ever since everyone wanted to see it and learn to ride a horse", - the deputy told today speaking at the international conference "The 25th Anniversary of Independence of the RoK: Results. Achievements. Prospection".

Mauri Pekkarinen also stated similarity of two countries. "Being a small country, Finland considers that not only can it train others, but also adopt successful experience. Open society, education quality, and intolerance to corruption, is what makes our democracies similar and successful", - the vice speaker of the Finnish parliament noted.

According to him, the two countries have enough interaction points: experience exchange in education, technology, investment and trade.

"We work hard to make sure that Finnish companies are presented in the EXPO-2017 exhibition in the best way and to make the event a success. The cooperation between people and companies will be facilitated due to direct flights which will optimize the time of mutual trips of our citizens", - he said.

The participants of the conference organized by the Parliament Mazhilis and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are the parliamentarians and experts from Belarus, Belgium, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Poland, Russia, the USA, Turkey, Finland, Germany and Sweden take part.