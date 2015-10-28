Horses found guilty in road tragedy in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A fatal road traffic accident occurred at around midnight yesterday on the 1,122 km of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

As local emergencies department informs, the tragedy took place at 23:38 October 27 near the village of Astrakhanka when a Lada Priora car smashed into a herd of horses on the road. The car burnt down as a result of collision. A driver of the car - S.A.Astakhov (born 1991), and his two unidentified passengers died at the spot. The fire was liquidated at 00:10.