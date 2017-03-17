Hot and dry summer awaits Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced its preliminary forecast for the summer of 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The summer is expected to be hot, 1-2 degrees above the norm, and mostly dry. The exception will be only south and southeast of the country, where abundant thunderstorm precipitation and in some areas hail falls are expected with frequent northwestern streams", said the director Kazhydromet Marina Shmidt during a press conference in Astana.

She also gave the preliminary forecast for the fall. According to her, the first month of it will be cool.

"Perhaps the first rehearsal of winter residents of the eastern regions will see at the end of September. But, as a rule, after such a short winter rehearsal, the weather in October is fairly dry and relatively warm, this is called "Indian summer"", she said.