Hot weather expected in early August in Kazakhstan - Kazhydromet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani forecasters predict hot weather for early August, while by the end of the month air temperature will decrease significantly and freeze is even possible.

According to Kazhydromet, average air temperature will vary from 23°С to 30°С in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and in the daytime in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions and in some areas of Karaganda region. In other regions air temperature will make 15-22°С.



Monthly precipitation will be less than normal in Atyrau, Mangistau regions, in major part of the West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions фтв above the norm in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in mountainous and piedmount areas of Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. In other parts of the country precipitation will be at a normal rate.



Short-term rains, thunderstorms, wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the western and eastern parts of the country in early August. Hail is possible in the East Kazakhstan region. From August 4 to 6, air temperature will gradually rise in the daytime: to 30-38°С in western regions, sometimes to 41°С in southern regions, to 28-38°С in north-western, northern, north-eastern and central parts of the country; to 33-38°С in southern and south-eastern regions.



However, forecasters predict unstable weather with further air temperature decline at the end of the first decade of August.



According to Kazhydromet, the first half of the second and third decades of August are expected to be warm and without significant precipitation. Rainy weather is predicted at the end of the second and third decades, with nighttime freeze to cover northern, eastern and central parts of the country.