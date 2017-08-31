  • kz
    Hot weather expected in Kazakhstan early September

    15:40, 31 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the past three days Kazakhstan had temperatures 3 to 10°C above the norm, according to Kazhydromet.

    In the coming days off, atmospheric passage will move along the northern parts of the republic causing scattered showers. However, the weather early September is expected to be hot.

    Daytime temperatures will reach +25+33°C. In the south, southwest and southeast even +35+40°C, which is 3 to 8°C above the norm for the beginning of September.

     

