Hot weather forecast for five regions of Kazakhstan on July 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather and strong wind will remain in most parts of the country. However, western parts of the country will have the weather without precipitation today.

Fog in spots and strong wind are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan region.

Fog in spots with the possibility of hail is expected in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.

East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will have thunderstorms, strong wind and possibly hail today.

Zhambyl, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions will windy weather today.

However, hot weather is expected in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Almaty regions today.