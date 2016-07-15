  • kz
    Hot weather forecast for western regions of Kazakhstan today

    08:59, 15 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms will remain in most parts of the country today. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in western and southwestern parts of the country.

    Fog and hail in spots as well as strong wind are expected in Akmola region today.

    Strong wind is expected in Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions today as well.

    Almaty, Pavlodar and Aktobe region will have windy weather on July 15.

    Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will have very hot weather today.

    A high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Atyrau regions.

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
