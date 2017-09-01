Hot weather persists in Kazakhstan on Sept 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 1, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause occasional rains with thunderstorms in the north, east, and west of Kazakhstan, while the other parts will have a dry weather.

According to Kazhydromet, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, and West Kazakhstan regions, and will even bring a dust storm there.

In addition, some areas of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will also feel the 15-20 m/s wind.

An intense heat is expected in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

It should be noted that the emergency fire danger remains in Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.