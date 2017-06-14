Hot weather remaining in Kazakhstan on June 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable with rains with thunderstorms and possible hail in most of Kazakhstan. Patchy fog, gusty wind and dust storm are expected, Kazhydromet reports.

In West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, South-Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Almaty regions the wind will increase up to 15-22 m/s.

In Zhambyl region the wind is expected to be 15-20 m/s with 23 m/s gusts It may hail during the day.



It is going to be very hot in Zhambyl and Karaganda regions in the afternoon.

In Kostanay region in the daytime, the wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s as well. Patchy fog is expected overnight.

Mangystau region will also see patches of fog at night and in the morning.

In some areas of Kyzylorda region, the winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s causing a dust storm. In the afternoon it may hail.

Also, the emergency fire danger still remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.

In Astana: partly cloudy, a short rain with thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind: southeasterly 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be +17 +19 deg.Centigrade, in the daytime +31 +33 degrees.

In Almaty: variable cloudiness, occasional rain with a thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s with gusts up to 10 m/s during the thunderstorm. The temperature at night will be +17 +19 deg. C, in the daytime +28 +30 deg.