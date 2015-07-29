Hot weather returns to Kazakhstan over last days of July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 40 plus temperature will hit Kazakhstan in the period from July 30 through August 1, 2015, "Kazhydromet" informs.

"Cold atmospheric fronts will bring cold weather and some rains to northern, eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. The anticyclone determining the weather in western parts of the country will spread over the entire country in the next two days. Therefore, the weather will be without precipitation in the most parts of the country," the statement reads.

The temperature will rise to +30-37 degrees Celsius in western parts of the country and +38-42 degrees in central and southern parts.