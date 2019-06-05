  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Hot weather to descend on Shymkent

    19:10, 05 June 2019
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Hot weather will grip the city of Shymkent in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Mercury will rise up to +29, +31°C in the city on June 6. It will be partly cloudy and rainy. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

    Chances of precipitation will be low on June 7. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Temperature will go up to +30, +32°C.

    On June 8, the weather will be partly cloudy and rainy. Southwestern wind with gusts of 9-14 mps will blow in the city. Mercury will rise to +28, +30°C.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!