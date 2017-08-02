Hot weather to persist in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hot weather will persist in the Kazakh capital, according to the official website of the Astana city administration.

According to forecasters, it will be partly cloudy on Thursday without precipitation. South-western wind is expected to reach 7-12 mps. The temperature at night will be around +18...+20°С and reach +34...+36°С during the day of August 3.

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with showers and thunderstorms during the day. Chances of hail and squally wind will be high. South-western wind turning north-western will reach 9-14 mps. The temperature is expected around +18...+20°С at night and +31...+ 33°С during the day.