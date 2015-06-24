Hot weather to remain in west of Kazakhstan on June 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in the most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 24. Only western and southeast parts regions of the country might have unstable weather where rain, thunderstorm and strong wind are forecast in spots.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, strong wind is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is expected in North Kazakhstan region at night.

Strong heat is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.