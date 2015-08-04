Hot weather to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan Aug 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 4 weather without precipitation will dominate in Kazakhstan territory, except for the northern part where the weather is going to be quite unstable. Local showers with thunderstorm, strong wind and hail are expected there.

As Kazhydromet informs, strong wind with the speed at 15-20 meters per second is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, regions as well as in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the daytime. In Mangystau region the wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second and a dust storm is expected. Fog at night and strong wind in the daytime with the speed at 18-20 meters per second is expected in Kostanay region.

Heat wave is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and locally in Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Very hot weather is also forecast in Mangystau region today.