    Hotels, restaurants to resume operation in May

    19:05, 13 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hotels and catering facilities with up to 30 seats will start operation on May 18, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

    This decision was made at today’s meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the Prevention the Spread of the Coronavirus. The session was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov.

    Hotels and catering facilities (with a seating capacity of 30) will start operation on May 18 in accordance with sanitary requirements.


    Government of Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government Top Story
