Hotline and special internet page of Children's Rights Ombudsman to be launched soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ombudsman for Children's Rights Zagipa Baliyeva says a hotline and a special internet page will be launched soon which are aimed at supporting not only children but also parents, teachers, doctors and non-governmental organizations.

As earlier reported, Zagipa Baliyeva met today with Director of the UNICEF Country Office for Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitny. The parties signed a Statement of Intentions on Cooperation. As the document reads, the parties are keen on starting cooperation in support and development of an independent system of monitoring of ensuring children's rights.



Yuri Oksamitny noted the importance of signing the document. He said that the decision of the Kazakh President on appointment of the Children's Rights Ombudsman meets both national priorities of the republic and international obligations.



"The new institute is expected to become an important partner with whom we are going to work on a wide range is issues, namely protection of children's rights, ensuring their well-being, development of a quality education, rendering assistance to children and teenagers," he said.



The parties may also discuss an opportunity of signing a memorandum of mutual understanding which will define the terms of such cooperation today and in future, Kazinform refers to the Majilis' press service.