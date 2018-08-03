Houle, Grivko on attack in Tour of Denmark Stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team has started the 28th Tour of Denmark in aggressing mode, launching some powerful attacks in the final part of the first stage of the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Hugo Houle and Andriy Grivko for a few times attacked from the front group inside the final laps of 218,4 km distance. At the finish line in Aalborg Houle was 11th, while Grivko finished in the same group at 30th position. Another Astana rider Daniil Fominykh also was close to the leaders, finishing just 11 seconds behind the first group.



"Indeed, I was aggressive, I was in front as it was our plan of the day. We wanted to do something on the circuit on that steep climb to make this race harder and, maybe, to create a split in the group. But in the end a big group came to the finish. One rider did a successful attack with 1,4 km to go, it was a nice move. In the final I tried to stay in front and to do a sprint just to avoid any gap for the other days. I feel good and I will try to use my chances in the next stages," said Hugo Houle.

Stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark will be held next day: 174,2 km from Viborg to Vejle.