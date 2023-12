ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A house caught fire in Karasu micro-district in Almaty city on Sunday, local authorities reported.

The fire started at around 5:00 p.m. local time. Firefighters were summoned to the scene in four minutes. They successfully put out the flames and determined that it was the roof that went on fire first. According to reports, the blaze covered an area of 120 square meters. No casualties were reported.