    House fire claims lives of spouses in Schuchinsk

    16:48, 14 May 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A house fire in Burabay district of Akmola region has claimed lives of husband and wife, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Fire occurred in a private residential building on an area of ​​50 square meters early in the morning.

    Fire fighters arrived at the scene and eliminated the blaze. In a 4-apartment residential building they discovered two dead bodies of a 53-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife.

    The fire department informed, the cause of the fire is being established. A forensic medical examination is underway.


