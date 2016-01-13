House fire claims lives of two residents of East Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Over the past day two people died in house fires in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional Department of Emergency Situations.

An 86-year-old man has died in a house fire in Belousovka village. Neighbors took out the unconscious man from the burning house but he died of severe carbon monoxide poisoning.

Today a house fire occurred in Ust-Kamenogorsk city at about 4 am. Firefighters found a dead body of a 30-year-old woman. According to preliminary data the woman has died of carbon monoxide poisoning.