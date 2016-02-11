House fire kills 5 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A single-family house in Venetsianov Street has burnt to the ground in Almaty city on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire was reported at 8:46 p.m. local time.

Firefighters summoned to the scene quickly contained the blaze and extinguished it completely in a matter of minutes. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters.

Lifeless bodies of five people - one woman and four men - were found in the debris.

There was no immediate word on the cause of fire.