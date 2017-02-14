  • kz
    House fire kills man in Almaty city

    09:26, 14 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man has been killed in a house fire in Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from local emergencies department.

    According to reports, the incident happened in Tastybulak micro-district in Zhandosov Street at 7:00 a.m. Almaty time.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. Upon arrival they saw that the blaze engulfed the house and partly destroyed the roof. The fire was contained by 7:17 a.m. A man's dead body was found in the debris.

    The fire was completely extinguished by 8:05 a.m. It covered an area of 80 sq.m.

