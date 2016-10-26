  • kz
    House fire kills man in Pavlodar region

    11:06, 26 October 2016
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A house fire claimed life of a man in Pavlodar region on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional department for emergencies.

    According to reports, the fire broke out in a private house at 10:30 p.m. in Bashmachnoye village.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene contained the blaze by 00:45 a.m. and put out the fire completely by 1:00 a.m. on October 26.

    It covered an area of 45 sq.m. A body of a man thought to be in his 60s was found at the scene.

