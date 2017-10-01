  • kz
    House fire prompts evacuation of 32 people in Almaty region

    14:27, 01 October 2017
    ASTANA-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Firefighters have been battling a house fire in Almaty region since early Sunday morning, Kazinform reports.

    The fire started at a 16-apartment house in Zhansugurov village at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. When the firefighters arrived, the blaze engulfed the roof of the house.

    32 people were evacuated from the house.

    The fire was contained a couple of hours later. It reportedly destroyed the roof and eight apartments on the second floor. It covered a total area of 440 square meters.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.





