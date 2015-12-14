House of Friendship opens doors in Kyzylorda (PHOTO)

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM -The House of Friendship has opened its doors in Kyzylorda. The opening of the House of Friendship is timed to the Independence Day and the 20th anniversary of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The House of Friendship is located in an old building of the former cinema named after Ibrai Altynsarin. The building has a concert hall, conference room, and a dining room. There are 11 ethnic and cultural centers, as well as the council of veterans and mothers of the Assembly. During the event citizens who had contributed to the development of the region were awarded the Jubilee Medals "20 Years of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan" and letters of thanks.